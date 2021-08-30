Advertisement

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The position is effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues.

Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump administration’s handling of student loans and private servicing companies.

Frotman spoke to The Associated Press about the Biden administration’s decision to extend the student loan repayment moratorium and other issues facing the $1.5 trillion industry.

Read more here

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Padgett's family mourn his loss, and share his legacy with the community.
Stamping Ground community mourns the loss of one of their own; family share their loved one’s legacy
Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Hurricane Ida as of 9:00 AM EST on August 29, 2021
Ally Blake’s Forecast | All Eyes on Ida
Evidence from drug investigation in Lincoln County, Ky. on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Deputies: Two arrested, one pound of suspected meth found during investigation in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK’s oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan
Monday morning, a drive-through testing site started seeing patients at Baptist Health in...
Baptist Health Richmond opens drive-through COVID-19 testing site
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more evacuations ordered