Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are getting ready for the remnants of Hurricane Ida and it could mean big rain for Kentucky.

We are going into First Alert Weather Day mode around here due to the fact that we are set to see heavy rains straight from the Gulf of Mexico. What’s left of hurricane Ida will continue to barrel toward the commonwealth bringing high winds and heavy rain. These rains will be continuous once they get going so just be ready for steady rain around the region. I think we’ll see anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of total rainfall between today and Wednesday.

Ida meets up with a cold front that stalls out and hangs out for a few days. This is the same front that has all the potential in the world to cleanse our atmosphere. That front will eventually move through the area and we get the fall-like side around here.

That will not happen until the end of the week and going into the weekend.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.