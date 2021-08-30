Kentucky finalizes its non-conference basketball schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball program has released its non-conference schedule.

The Wildcats open their regular season November 9 at Madison Square Garden at Duke. The Wildcats will play thirteen non-conference games.

That schedule includes nine games at Rupp Arena, two road trips to Louisville and Notre Dame and two neutral-site games against Duke and Ohio State.

Kentucky will host Southern on Dec. 7 in the inaugural Unity Series, a five-year series that will feature annual games against schools from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, which is made up of historically black colleges and universities, with educational and networking opportunities at UK and SWAC institutions leading up to the game.

The Central Michigan game (Nov. 29) will see Tony Barbee come back after seven seasons at Kentucky in assistant roles. And Tubby Smith, a UK Athletics Hall of Famer who coached UK to the 1998 national title and 10 SEC titles (five regular season and five tournament), will return to Rupp Arena for the first time on the opposing bench when he brings his High Point team to town on Dec. 31.

The full nonconference schedule is as follows:

