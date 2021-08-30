Advertisement

More Fayette County school bus routes canceled Monday morning

Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least 16 Fayette County school bus routes are canceled Monday morning amid an ongoing driver shortage.

Here’s a list of the affected routes:

  • Bus 313 to Brenda Cowan, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Edythe J. Hayes
  • Bus 2126 to The Stables, Dunbar, Leestown
  • Bus 610 to Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton
  • Bus 1811 to Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Crawford
  • Bus 410 to Dixie, Douglas, Carter G. Woodson, Crawford
  • Bus 308 to Millcreek, MLK
  • Bus 770 to Harrison, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
  • Bus 225 to Maxwell, SCAPA, MLK
  • Bus 16 to Russell Cave, Northern, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 22 to Booker T. Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford
  • Bus 877 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
  • Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford
  • Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS
  • Bus 768 to Coventry Oak, Winburn

The bus route canceled or delayed routes every day last week.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says dozens of people are in the hiring process.

You can learn more on the district’s website.

