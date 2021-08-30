More Fayette County school bus routes canceled Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least 16 Fayette County school bus routes are canceled Monday morning amid an ongoing driver shortage.

Here’s a list of the affected routes:

Bus 313 to Brenda Cowan, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 2126 to The Stables, Dunbar, Leestown

Bus 610 to Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton

Bus 1811 to Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Crawford

Bus 410 to Dixie, Douglas, Carter G. Woodson, Crawford

Bus 308 to Millcreek, MLK

Bus 770 to Harrison, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 225 to Maxwell, SCAPA, MLK

Bus 16 to Russell Cave, Northern, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 22 to Booker T. Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford

Bus 877 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford

Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS

Bus 768 to Coventry Oak, Winburn

The bus route canceled or delayed routes every day last week.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says dozens of people are in the hiring process.

You can learn more on the district’s website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.