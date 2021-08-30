Advertisement

Parts of Eastern Kentucky are flooding from heavy rain Monday morning

Stone Coal Rd in Pikeville beginning to flood amid rainfall from Hurricane Ida Monday afternoon
Stone Coal Rd in Pikeville beginning to flood amid rainfall from Hurricane Ida Monday afternoon(Buddy Forbes)
By Claudette Enriquez and Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT reporter Buddy Forbes is in Pikeville where flooding is already affecting roads in the region due to heavy rainfall Monday morning.

Rescue crews share with WYMT that no one is in immediate danger at the moment. Crews moved some cars out of the water and brought one woman to the other side to meet her family after her car got stuck, but no one is in the water at the moment.

Pikeville fire and rescue crews have boats on-site keeping watch on the situation.

Here are some images from Stone Coal Rd. in Pikeville.

Caption

Another place that is severely affected by flooding is the Cowpen area of Pike County, here are some images from that location:

The area of Cowpen in Pike County are flooded due to heavy rainfall Monday morning
The area of Cowpen in Pike County are flooded due to heavy rainfall Monday morning(Buddy Forbes)
The Cowpen area of Pike County are flooding after heavy rainfall Monday morning
The Cowpen area of Pike County are flooding after heavy rainfall Monday morning(Buddy Forbes)

We will share more from the area as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Padgett's family mourn his loss, and share his legacy with the community.
Stamping Ground community mourns the loss of one of their own; family share their loved one’s legacy
Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Hurricane Ida as of 9:00 AM EST on August 29, 2021
Ally Blake’s Forecast | All Eyes on Ida
Evidence from drug investigation in Lincoln County, Ky. on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Deputies: Two arrested, one pound of suspected meth found during investigation in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

UK receives grant to continue work to discover ways to improve health in Appalachia
UK receives grant to continue work to discover ways to improve health in Appalachia
fawd
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ida Brings A Flash Flood Threat
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kentucky, hospitals are filling up quickly. At St....
Ky. hospital sets up tent for overflow capacity as COVID cases surge
Documents say she posted on social media about the riot and was caught on surveillance.
Fmr. UK student pleads guilty in connection with Capitol riot
Monday morning, a drive-through testing site started seeing patients at Baptist Health in...
Baptist Health Richmond opens drive-through COVID-19 testing site