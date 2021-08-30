Parts of Eastern Kentucky are flooding from heavy rain Monday morning

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT reporter Buddy Forbes is in Pikeville where flooding is already affecting roads in the region due to heavy rainfall Monday morning.

Rescue crews share with WYMT that no one is in immediate danger at the moment. Crews moved some cars out of the water and brought one woman to the other side to meet her family after her car got stuck, but no one is in the water at the moment.

Pikeville fire and rescue crews have boats on-site keeping watch on the situation.

Here are some images from Stone Coal Rd. in Pikeville.

Another place that is severely affected by flooding is the Cowpen area of Pike County, here are some images from that location:

The area of Cowpen in Pike County are flooded due to heavy rainfall Monday morning (Buddy Forbes)

The Cowpen area of Pike County are flooding after heavy rainfall Monday morning (Buddy Forbes)

We will share more from the area as we get more information.

