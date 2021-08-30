Advertisement

Several Kentucky restaurants setting up displays to honor 13 Marines killed in Afghanistan bombing

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WYMT) - To honor the 13 Marines killed in the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan, several restaurants in the Commonwealth are paying their respect.

Setting aside a reserved booth or table, displaying 13 drinks or shots.

“I put each one right in front of the door so it’s the first thing people see when they come in,” The Butchers Pub, London General Manager Brian Cureton said. “It’s to make sure everyone knows that here, those 13 will always be remembered.”

The owners of Gondolier Italian Restaurant of London got the ball rolling.

“We’re just appreciative and we want people to know that we care, and that we support them 100%, and that we are so sorry for what is going on,” Co-Owner Julianne Tate said.

The restaurant posted the display on social media Saturday and saw a strong response, the post now reaching more than 11,000 likes.

“We’re trying to think of something special to do,” Tate said. “So, we came up with this and we’ve gotten a really great response, people are just really sad and appreciative I think.”

Tate said she hopes to see more displays in the region.

“People shouldn’t blink an eye to do something in support of people who have lost their lives, the ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “We’re going to keep doing it until we shut our doors basically.”

The restaurants are seeing a strong response from community members.

“Well, I think that it’s really great,” Laurel County Worker Leah Beasley said. “It makes me feel really proud to patronize a business that remembers the people who have given their lives.”

Cureton said they do not plan on removing the commemorative display anytime soon.

“It’s the very least that we can do as a community,” he said. “Everybody feels the pain and suffering from the loss. It’s all about keeping them alive in memory and well as spirits.”

Tate said her business plans to mirror that.

“I didn’t plan on taking it down anytime soon,” she said. “We did discuss 9/11 yesterday. Honestly, I don’t know, probably a long time.”

Cureton says they have another display at their restaurant in Williamsburg.

Austin City Saloon in Corbin also has a display, but they were unavailable for a comment.

