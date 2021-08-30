Advertisement

Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on murder charges

Laurel County man arrested for murder
Laurel County man arrested for murder(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root says a London man is facing murder charges.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 47-year-old Scott Edward Presley on Monday around 2:26 p.m.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Sheriff’s Department at a home off Amelia Drive where deputies say they found a woman’s body bound to a mattress in a back bedroom.

Investigators say she was covered in various items by the suspect in an attempt to hide her body.

Presley was charged with murder and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Padgett's family mourn his loss, and share his legacy with the community.
Stamping Ground community mourns the loss of one of their own; family share their loved one’s legacy
Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Hurricane Ida as of 9:00 AM EST on August 29, 2021
Ally Blake’s Forecast | All Eyes on Ida
Evidence from drug investigation in Lincoln County, Ky. on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Deputies: Two arrested, one pound of suspected meth found during investigation in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

State Auditor Mike Harmon testified in front of the state’s Legislative Research Committee on...
Ky. Auditor Mike Harmon testifies in Frankfort as some Kentuckians still face unemployment issues
Mark Stoops' weekly press conference.
Stoops opens UL Monroe game week with Monday press conference
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Ky. utility companies sending crews south to help with Ida recovery
Kentucky's non-conference schedule.
Kentucky finalizes its non-conference basketball schedule
Main Street Baptist Church leaders say they want to stay where they are, but new city...
Historic Lexington church, city involved in dispute over parking