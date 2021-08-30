Advertisement

Special elections announced to fill Ky. General Assembly vacancies

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Monday that special elections will be held on...
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Monday that special elections will be held on November 2 to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Monday that special elections will be held on November 2 to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly.

Voters will choose new state representatives and a new state senator as follows:

  • 51st House District: seat vacated by death of Rep. John “Bam” Carney, representing Adair and Taylor Counties
  • 89th House District: seat vacated by resignation of Rep. Robert Goforth, representing Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties. Goforth resigned earlier this month amid domestic violence charges.
  • 22nd Senate District: seat vacated by death of Sen. Tom Buford, representing Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington Counties, and part of Fayette County

“These special elections will be historic – the first held following Kentucky’s most significant election reform since 1891,” Adams said. “I’m excited to now implement our nationally praised law that makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Padgett's family mourn his loss, and share his legacy with the community.
Stamping Ground community mourns the loss of one of their own; family share their loved one’s legacy
Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Hurricane Ida as of 9:00 AM EST on August 29, 2021
Ally Blake’s Forecast | All Eyes on Ida
Evidence from drug investigation in Lincoln County, Ky. on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Deputies: Two arrested, one pound of suspected meth found during investigation in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

Parents sending their kids back to daycares this fall may notice the cost of care is on the rise.
WKYT Investigates: Rising cost of childcare
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
UK receives grant to continue work to discover ways to improve health in Appalachia
UK receives grant to continue work to discover ways to improve health in Appalachia
fawd
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ida Brings A Flash Flood Threat