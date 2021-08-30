Walker Wood doing whatever it takes to help McNeese State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky and Lafayette High School quarterback Walker Wood has become the Cowboys’ jack of all trades at McNeese State.

He’s listed as the team’s backup quarterback, but lined up at running back and was used a a goal-line specialist last season.

This fall, he’s taking reps at wide receiver and says he will do whatever it takes to help his team.

“The game plan for this team is just go win,” said Wood. “For me that means do whatever they ask me to do. I trust this coaching staff, I trust my teammates everyone wants to win. They are going to put us in the best position to win so going into practice, games whatever that may be whatever they ask me to do I’m willing to do.”

During the Cowboys’ spring season, Wood attempted just one pass, but rushed the ball 15 times for 43 yards, scoring twice.

He ran the ball five times for 24 yards and a TD in a 43-31 win over 11th-ranked Nicholls.

The Cowboys open the 2021 fall season at home September 4 against West Florida.

