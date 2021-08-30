Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor began his news conference Monday by saying the age group with the highest incidence rate is the 10-19 range.

Beshear reported 2,619 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and a 13.45% positivity rate, which is the highest it’s ever been.

As of Monday, 2,198 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 615 are in the ICU, and 361 are on ventilators.

Officials with Baptist Health Corbin spoke about their experiences with the COVID surge. They say they’re very overwhelmed and ICU, PICU, and med surge beds are full. Their surgery department has been closed to utilize beds and staff.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Padgett's family mourn his loss, and share his legacy with the community.
Stamping Ground community mourns the loss of one of their own; family share their loved one’s legacy
Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Hurricane Ida as of 9:00 AM EST on August 29, 2021
Ally Blake’s Forecast | All Eyes on Ida
Evidence from drug investigation in Lincoln County, Ky. on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Deputies: Two arrested, one pound of suspected meth found during investigation in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

Parents sending their kids back to daycares this fall may notice the cost of care is on the rise.
WKYT Investigates: Rising cost of childcare
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Monday that special elections will be held on...
Special elections announced to fill Ky. General Assembly vacancies
UK receives grant to continue work to discover ways to improve health in Appalachia
UK receives grant to continue work to discover ways to improve health in Appalachia
fawd
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ida Brings A Flash Flood Threat