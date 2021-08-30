WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor began his news conference Monday by saying the age group with the highest incidence rate is the 10-19 range.

Beshear reported 2,619 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and a 13.45% positivity rate, which is the highest it’s ever been.

As of Monday, 2,198 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 615 are in the ICU, and 361 are on ventilators.

Officials with Baptist Health Corbin spoke about their experiences with the COVID surge. They say they’re very overwhelmed and ICU, PICU, and med surge beds are full. Their surgery department has been closed to utilize beds and staff.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.