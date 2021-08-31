Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Heavy Rain From Ida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What’s left of Hurricane Ida is spinning into the region today and it’s bringing an increased threat for flooding and flash flooding. With much of the region already waterlogged from recent rains, it won’t take much to cause issues.

Spiraling bands of showers and storms will be spinning counterclockwise around the center of circulation working in from the southwest. This center moves across southeastern Kentucky this evening into the wee hours of Wednesday with the heaviest rain falling north and west of the track. That puts central and eastern Kentucky in the line of fire for some of the heavier rains and this may include the Lexington metro.

The heavy rains will pull away by early Wednesday with gusty winds continuing. Highs are in the 70s as cooler and drier winds blow in. This sets the stage for some great early fall weather through the end of the week.

Highs are mainly in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

Another cold front arrives with showers by Sunday and another blast of cool air early next week.