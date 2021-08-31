Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Heavy Rain From Ida

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What’s left of Hurricane Ida is spinning into the region today and it’s bringing an increased threat for flooding and flash flooding. With much of the region already waterlogged from recent rains, it won’t take much to cause issues.

Spiraling bands of showers and storms will be spinning counterclockwise around the center of circulation working in from the southwest. This center moves across southeastern Kentucky this evening into the wee hours of Wednesday with the heaviest rain falling north and west of the track. That puts central and eastern Kentucky in the line of fire for some of the heavier rains and this may include the Lexington metro.

The heavy rains will pull away by early Wednesday with gusty winds continuing. Highs are in the 70s as cooler and drier winds blow in. This sets the stage for some great early fall weather through the end of the week.

Highs are mainly in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

Another cold front arrives with showers by Sunday and another blast of cool air early next week.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear reports highest-ever Monday of new COVID-19 cases, calls on lawmakers to take more action
Ida is on the way
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way to Kentucky
Main Street Baptist Church leaders say they want to stay where they are, but new city...
Historic Lexington church, city involved in dispute over parking
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
FCPS board votes to raise substitute bus driver pay to address shortage
The remnants of Ida will move over Kentucky.
Emergency officials prepare for remnants of Ida to arrive in Kentucky

Latest News

Ida's heavy rounds of rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of heavy rain will continue
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida enhances high water concerns
fawd
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ida Brings A Flash Flood Threat
The remnants of Ida
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast