Advertisement

Lexington pediatrician concerned about continued rise of COVID-19 cases in children

Between August 1st and 30th, cases increased by over 40% percent in kids 0 to 9 years old. It’s...
Between August 1st and 30th, cases increased by over 40% percent in kids 0 to 9 years old. It’s the highest incidence rate out of any age group.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In his Monday briefing, Governor Andy Beshear reported last week was the highest ever for COVID cases in Kentucky.

Unlike earlier in the pandemic, it’s our younger age groups with the highest incidence rates.

“If you are ages 10 to 19 right now, you are getting COVID at a much higher rate than any other part of our population,” the Governor said. “These are our school-aged children.”

Between August 1 and 30, cases increased by over 40% percent in kids 0 to 9 years old. It’s the highest incidence rate out of any age group and is made up of people too young to get the vaccine. Of the over 26,00 new cases reported Monday, 752 of them were in kids 18 or younger.

Baptist Health pediatrician Dr. Jai Gilliam said he’s seeing more positive cases in his patients compared to any time in the pandemic. He said some parents share their entire households are getting infected.

“It’s the virus strain which is more transmittable,” Dr. Gilliam said. “But also this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

According to Gilliam, the fewer people vaccinated the more the virus could spread, and the more it could mutate. The doctor said it’s not kids giving the virus to each other, rather adults around them spreading it.

“Nobody should be dying of COVID right now,” Dr. Gilliam said. “If you’re unvaccinated during this pandemic time you’re the one that puts yourself at risk, you’re also the one that’s putting others at risk, so you’re the primary problem and solution all in one.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Gilliam said it’s possible younger populations could become vaccine eligible in the future, but data is still being collected.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear reports highest-ever Monday of new COVID-19 cases, calls on lawmakers to take more action
Ida is on the way
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way to Kentucky
Main Street Baptist Church leaders say they want to stay where they are, but new city...
Historic Lexington church, city involved in dispute over parking
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
FCPS board votes to raise substitute bus driver pay to address shortage
One person was critically injured in a crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.
Lexington driver involved in two crashes critically injured

Latest News

More Lexington COVID-19 cases reported in August than March-July combined
WATCH | More Lexington COVID-19 cases reported in August than March-July combined
Lexington’s Pride Fest requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
WATCH | Lexington’s Pride Fest requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
Concerns about more flooding in Nicholas County
WATCH | Concerns about more flooding in Nicholas County
Tuesday is Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky
WATCH | Tuesday is Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky
Deborah Alexander spent 10 years in Afghanistan working as an American diplomat.
Lexington woman, former American diplomat helping people flee Afghanistan