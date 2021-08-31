Advertisement

Fauci says mandating COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren ‘a good idea’

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is offering his support for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children attending school.

Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday he believed the mandate was “a good idea.”

The disease expert said he likes the idea because it has a strong benefit-risk ratio, and there’s precedent for requiring vaccines in public schools.

“This is not something new,” Fauci said. “We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools, that if in fact, you want a child to come in, we’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”

Support for mandates has increased since the highly transmissible delta variant has caused a spike in cases among younger Americans.

While there has been intense debate around vaccine mandates for schoolchildren, no COVID-19 vaccine is approved for kids under 12.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear reports highest-ever Monday of new COVID-19 cases, calls on lawmakers to take more action
Ida is on the way
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way to Kentucky
Main Street Baptist Church leaders say they want to stay where they are, but new city...
Historic Lexington church, city involved in dispute over parking
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
FCPS board votes to raise substitute bus driver pay to address shortage
The remnants of Ida will move over Kentucky.
Emergency officials prepare for remnants of Ida to arrive in Kentucky

Latest News

More Lexington COVID-19 cases reported in August than March-July combined
WATCH | More Lexington COVID-19 cases reported in August than March-July combined
Lexington’s Pride Fest requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
WATCH | Lexington’s Pride Fest requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
Concerns about more flooding in Nicholas County
WATCH | Concerns about more flooding in Nicholas County
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
Two brothers were arrested in Lyons, Ill., after two bodies were found buried in the yard. They...
2 brothers released; Probe of 2 bodies buried in yard continues in Illinois