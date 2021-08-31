Franklin Co. deputies arrest man in large meth, firearm bust

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man in Franklin County who deputies say was wanted on multiple charges has been arrested.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they found 37-year-old Christopher Hellard at a home on Bald Knob Road in Franklin County. Hellard was arrested on multiple outstanding arrest warrants, including armed trafficking in crystal methamphetamine over two grams, fleeing and evading police, possession of stolen firearm, menacing, and wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Hellard was found asleep in the home. The sheriff’s office said there was a loaded 9mm handgun on the bedside table beside him, a loaded .22 caliber rifle at his feet and a pistol found near him as well.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found several firearms and a large amount of illegal drugs. They recovered approximately 90 grams of crystal meth, 70 Oxycodone tablets, six grams of suspected crack cocaine, one gram of suspected heroin, 15 suspected Ecstasy tablets, digital scales, packaging materials, and $3,624 in cash.

