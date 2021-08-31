Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida enhances high water concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is a very messy situation spinning right over Kentucky. When you add the locally heavy rainfall from Monday with what Ida brings, we have a real recipe for high water.

Tropical rain from Ida will be with us for most of the day and even into Wednesday. These rains will lead to local high water issues. It looks like we could see another 2-4″ on top of the couple of inches we received on Monday. This will be highly problematic. Those typical flood areas will once again become flooded. Just be prepared for typical flooding and perhaps even more. Winds should remain very gusty with some of those coming in around 30 MPH. When this system clears, we’ll actually get in on some calmer weather for a few days.

A TRUE September feel as we get into the month of September. It all lines up quite nicely. Take care of each other!

