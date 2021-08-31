Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida enhances high water concerns

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is a very messy situation spinning right over Kentucky. When you add the locally heavy rainfall from Monday with what Ida brings, we have a real recipe for high water.

Tropical rain from Ida will be with us for most of the day and even into Wednesday. These rains will lead to local high water issues. It looks like we could see another 2-4″ on top of the couple of inches we received on Monday. This will be highly problematic. Those typical flood areas will once again become flooded. Just be prepared for typical flooding and perhaps even more. Winds should remain very gusty with some of those coming in around 30 MPH. When this system clears, we’ll actually get in on some calmer weather for a few days.

A TRUE September feel as we get into the month of September. It all lines up quite nicely. Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear reports highest-ever Monday of new COVID-19 cases, calls on lawmakers to take more action
Ida is on the way
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way to Kentucky
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
FCPS board votes to raise substitute bus driver pay to address shortage
The remnants of Ida will move over Kentucky.
Emergency officials prepare for remnants of Ida to arrive in Kentucky
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kentucky, hospitals are filling up quickly. At St....
Ky. hospital sets up tent for overflow capacity as COVID cases surge

Latest News

fawd
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ida Brings A Flash Flood Threat
The remnants of Ida
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Ida is on the way
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way to Kentucky
The remnants of Ida will move over Kentucky.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way