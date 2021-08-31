Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A bizarre story surrounding a football team has been the talk of the country, and it has Kentucky ties.

Not many had heard of Bishop Sycamore football before this weekend. The Centurions played two games in three days with, reportedly, high-level college recruits. But that isn’t really the case.

Johnson Central was scheduled to play Bishop Sycamore on Friday, but the game has since been scrapped.

Johnson Central is currently seeking an opponent for Friday's open date. — Johnson Central Athletics (@JCAthletics_) August 31, 2021

Johnson Central and Bishop Sycamore played in Paintsville back in September of 2019. The Golden Eagles needed a home game, and after posting it around, Bishop Sycamore accepted.

“We were aware of at the top of the team that they presented it to be,” Johnson Central Principal Kyle Arms said. “Similar to a high school prep team that did have the ability to recruit some athletes both regionally and nationally. However, come to find out it was definitely something much more than that.”

Last year the game was canceled because of COVID-19. This year, the coaches at Bishop Sycamore assured Johnson Central they had legitimate high-level college prospects, which is how Bishop Sycamore got on ESPN this past weekend.

Also as part of this developing story, Bishop Sycamore has fired Coach Roy Johnson.

Johnson Central is looking for an opponent for Friday.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine weighed in on the situation on Twitter:

Schools like Bishop Sycamore have an obligation under Ohio law to meet certain minimum standards. Whether Bishop Sycamore meets these standards is not clear. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 31, 2021

Governor DeWine went on to say he’s asked the Ohio Department of Education to conduct an investigation into Bishop Sycamore “to ensure compliance with Ohio law and to ensure the school is providing the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve.”

