KSP: Several crashes on I-75 in Madison County result in closure of northbound lanes
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating several crashes on I-75 in Madison County.
KSP said a tractor trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-75 at the Clays Ferry Bridge, blocking all northbound lanes.
That led to “several” other collisions involving tractor trailers in that same area.
No injuries have been reported.
KSP said they don’t know how long it will take to clear the crashes and reopen the northbound lanes.
The cause of the crashes is still under investigation, but rain may have played a role.
