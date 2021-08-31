Ky. emergency officials preparing for more potential flooding in areas already hit hard this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After dumping inches of rain and causing catastrophic flooding in Louisiana, what’s left of Hurricane Ida is eyeing the bluegrass, threatening to cause high water issues here.

“We activated the state EOC at a level for monitoring,” said Michael Dossett, Kentucky Emergency Management director.

Kentucky Emergency Management is preparing for potential flooding across the commonwealth, especially areas that have already faced destruction this year.

“We could look at some serious rainfall in terms of the system lingering over an individual area. That’s where the danger comes in,” Dossett said.

Dossett said their biggest area of concern is southern and southeast Kentucky, including communities that were devastated by flooding earlier this year.

“Flooding is something that happens very, very quickly. If you have watched some of the national stories, some of the flooding events, even in Nicholas (County), the water comes up so quickly, you have no warning,” Dossett said.

Dossett said now is the time to plan, and be proactive rather than reactive.

“This is a great time to have a family meeting. Decide where you’re going to go, who’s going to go where,” Dossett said.

Most importantly, stay away from flooded areas, especially roads covered by water.

“The number one message is do not drive or walk into moving water,” Dossett said. “It takes a very small amount of water over a roadway to either sweep you off your feet or in other instances wash a car away.”

Emergency management has talked to local emergency agencies across Kentucky and the National Guard to put them on alert, should they be needed.

