Laurel Co. man charged with murder; victim identified

Scott Edward Pressley is charged with murder.
Scott Edward Pressley is charged with murder.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name of the woman found dead inside a Laurel County home.

The sheriff’s office says 53-year-old Reanna Dodd died of asphyxiation. She was reported missing Monday.

Deputies found her in a home Monday night on Amelia Road.

Scott Edward Pressley is charged with her murder. He’s accused of tying Dodd up to a mattress, and deputies say he covered her in items around the home to try to hide her.

Pressley’s arrest citation says Dodd said she had COPD and couldn’t breathe.

