Lexington Center Corporation selects manager, operator of Central Bank Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Center Corporation has approved a multi-year agreement with Oak View Group Facilities to run the day-to-day operations for Rupp Arena, the convention center, and the opera house starting October 1.

In the agreement, Oak View Group Facilities will be responsible for booking talent and shows in the three facilities. The Oak View Group has a reputation for booking high-level talent and entertainment throughout the country. It’s also known for its arena management in the southeast.

With the Central Bank Center $300 million expansion project ongoing, leadership within the Lexington Center Corporation believes this is the right move at the right time.

“More and better, that’s the two words that come to mind to me,” said Bob Elliston, Chairman of the Central Bank Center. “More meaning we’re going to bring more first class entertainment to the Central Bank Center at Rupp. More and better meetings in our expended convention center. More and better bookings at the opera house.”

Eric Church is set to perform at Rupp Arena September 17.

