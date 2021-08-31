Lexington driver involved in two crashes critically injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was critically injured following two separate crashes in Lexington.

The first crash happened around midnight on Tuesday morning at the Marathon gas station at New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road.

Police said no one was injured in the first crash and that one of the drivers sped off from the scene.

Minutes later, police responded to a single-car crash on Russell Cave and Faith Street.

Police told WKYT the vehicle involved was the same vehicle that fled from the first scene.

The driver was ejected and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Russell Cave Road was closed for more than three hours while police investigated the crash.

