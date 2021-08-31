Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police said 60-year-old Nathaniel D. Hill was last seen at his group home located at the 500 block of Rogers Road on Monday, August 30, around 12:00 a.m.

The police department said Hill suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Hill is approximately six feet tall and has gray hair. Police said he may be in the Paris Pike area.

Anyone who sees Hill or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

