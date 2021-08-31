More Lexington COVID-19 cases reported in August than March-July combined

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington has reported more COVID-19 cases in August than March through July combined this year.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 516 COVID-19 cases from Saturday, Aug. 28 through Monday, Aug. 30. It brings the seven-day rolling average of new cases in the city to 228 per day.

The health department said that brought the number of cases from August to 5,133. From March of 2021 to July, there were 4,648 COVID-19 cases in the city.

Free vaccines are available at the Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Those who are immunocompromised can now schedule their COVID-19 booster shot. Anyone who got their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four weeks ago is eligible.

Health officials said vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

• Covering coughs and sneezes;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.