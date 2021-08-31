Advertisement

See which school bus routes are canceled Tuesday in Lexington

(Mary Green)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday amid an ongoing bus driver shortage impacting Fayette County Public Schools.

The canceled routes are:

  • Bus 314 to Douglass/CGW, MLK
  • Bus 974 to Garrett Morgan, Douglass/CGW, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station Middle, Bryan Station High
  • Bus 117 to Yates, Bryan Station High, Winburn
  • Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Douglass/CGW
  • Bus 225 to Maxwell, SCAPA, MLK
  • Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton
  • Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
  • Bus 220 to Breckinridge, Douglass/CGW, Edythe J. Hayes
  • Bus 2118 to RISE
  • Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
  • Bus 765 to Yates Preschool, Yates Elementary
  • Bus 16 to Russell Cave, Northern, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 108 to Russell Cave, Mary Todd, MLK
  • Bus 877 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Tuesday marks the seventh school day in a row in which routes were canceled. It also came one day after the school board voted to increase pay for substitute bus drivers.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear reports highest-ever Monday of new COVID-19 cases, calls on lawmakers to take more action
Ida is on the way
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way to Kentucky
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
FCPS board votes to raise substitute bus driver pay to address shortage
The remnants of Ida will move over Kentucky.
Emergency officials prepare for remnants of Ida to arrive in Kentucky
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kentucky, hospitals are filling up quickly. At St....
Ky. hospital sets up tent for overflow capacity as COVID cases surge

Latest News

One person was critically injured in a crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.
Lexington driver involved in two crashes critically injured
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they found 37-year-old Christopher Hellard at a home...
Franklin Co. deputies arrest man in large meth, firearm bust
The Cowpen area of Pike County are flooding after heavy rainfall Monday morning
Ky. emergency officials preparing for more potential flooding in areas already hit hard this year
State Auditor Mike Harmon testified in front of the state’s Legislative Research Committee on...
Ky. Auditor Mike Harmon testifies in Frankfort as some Kentuckians still face unemployment issues