See which school bus routes are canceled Tuesday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday amid an ongoing bus driver shortage impacting Fayette County Public Schools.

The canceled routes are:

Bus 314 to Douglass/CGW, MLK

Bus 974 to Garrett Morgan, Douglass/CGW, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station Middle, Bryan Station High

Bus 117 to Yates, Bryan Station High, Winburn

Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Douglass/CGW

Bus 225 to Maxwell, SCAPA, MLK

Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton

Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 220 to Breckinridge, Douglass/CGW, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 2118 to RISE

Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High, Winburn

Bus 765 to Yates Preschool, Yates Elementary

Bus 16 to Russell Cave, Northern, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 108 to Russell Cave, Mary Todd, MLK

Bus 877 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Tuesday marks the seventh school day in a row in which routes were canceled. It also came one day after the school board voted to increase pay for substitute bus drivers.

