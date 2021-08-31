See which school bus routes are canceled Tuesday in Lexington
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday amid an ongoing bus driver shortage impacting Fayette County Public Schools.
- Bus 314 to Douglass/CGW, MLK
- Bus 974 to Garrett Morgan, Douglass/CGW, Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station Middle, Bryan Station High
- Bus 117 to Yates, Bryan Station High, Winburn
- Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Douglass/CGW
- Bus 225 to Maxwell, SCAPA, MLK
- Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton
- Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
- Bus 220 to Breckinridge, Douglass/CGW, Edythe J. Hayes
- Bus 2118 to RISE
- Bus 1819 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
- Bus 765 to Yates Preschool, Yates Elementary
- Bus 16 to Russell Cave, Northern, Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 108 to Russell Cave, Mary Todd, MLK
- Bus 877 to Veterans Park, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
Tuesday marks the seventh school day in a row in which routes were canceled. It also came one day after the school board voted to increase pay for substitute bus drivers.
