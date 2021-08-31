Advertisement

Social Security and Medicare funds remain under pressure

In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed...
In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed from the U.S. Treasury's Financial Management services facility in Philadelphia. The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Social Security and Medicare is front and center as the government releases its annual report on the state of the bedrock retirement programs on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.(AP Photo/Bradley C. Bower, File)
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social Security and Medicare, the government’s two biggest benefit programs, remain under intense financial pressure with the retirement of millions of baby boomers and a devastating pandemic putting increased pressures on the two programs’ finances.

A report from the programs’ trustees released Tuesday moved up by one year the date for the depletion of Social Security’s reserves, now projecting that Social Security will be unable to pay full benefits starting in 2034 instead of 2035.

Medicare is still expected to exhaust its reserves in 2026, the same date as estimated last year.

“The finances of both programs have been significantly affected by the pandemic and the recession of 2020,” the trustees said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear reports highest-ever Monday of new COVID-19 cases, calls on lawmakers to take more action
Ida is on the way
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way to Kentucky
Main Street Baptist Church leaders say they want to stay where they are, but new city...
Historic Lexington church, city involved in dispute over parking
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
FCPS board votes to raise substitute bus driver pay to address shortage
The remnants of Ida will move over Kentucky.
Emergency officials prepare for remnants of Ida to arrive in Kentucky

Latest News

More Lexington COVID-19 cases reported in August than March-July combined
WATCH | More Lexington COVID-19 cases reported in August than March-July combined
Lexington’s Pride Fest requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
WATCH | Lexington’s Pride Fest requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
Concerns about more flooding in Nicholas County
WATCH | Concerns about more flooding in Nicholas County
Tuesday is Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky
WATCH | Tuesday is Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas GOP voting changes on cusp of going to governor