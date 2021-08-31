Advertisement

Some Lexington restaurants alter dining room operations

Some Lexington restaurants have changed their dining room operations.
Some Lexington restaurants have changed their dining room operations.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Lexington restaurants have changed their dining room operations.

A&W locations in Lexington will only have dining rooms open on a limited basis depending on staffing because of COVID-19 protocols.

The restaurants will still have drive-thru, delivery, and carryout options.

Also, Raising Canes has temporarily closed their dining rooms. Mobile and takeout options are also unavailable, but it’s not due to COVID-19.

Raising Canes says they hope to be back to normal operations soon.

