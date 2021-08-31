Some Lexington restaurants alter dining room operations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Lexington restaurants have changed their dining room operations.

A&W locations in Lexington will only have dining rooms open on a limited basis depending on staffing because of COVID-19 protocols.

The restaurants will still have drive-thru, delivery, and carryout options.

Also, Raising Canes has temporarily closed their dining rooms. Mobile and takeout options are also unavailable, but it’s not due to COVID-19.

Raising Canes says they hope to be back to normal operations soon.

