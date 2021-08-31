Advertisement

Tuesday is Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky

ARC operates more than 30 facilities in Kentucky dedicated to addiction recovery.
ARC operates more than 30 facilities in Kentucky dedicated to addiction recovery.
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It took Eukie Ward more than 15 years to escape the grips of addiction.

“It took me going to treatment three times before I really surrendered and got it,” Ward said. “July 23 made two years that I had clean and sober.”

Ward now works for Addiction Recovery Care in Louisa. On Tuesday, Overdose Awareness Day, she talked about how hard the pandemic has been on those fighting addiction.

“Isolation is a big deal for an addict,” Ward said. “Because we have so much time on our hands and if we don’t have support, you know zoom meetings are great for AA and NA meetings, but it’s not the same as in-person contact. The fellowship that we have in the rooms.”

Overdose deaths in Kentucky rose by almost 50 percent in 2020, killing close to 2,000 Kentuckians.

Ward has seen the impact firsthand, losing her aunt Michelle to an overdose last June.

“I have to remind myself daily in this job I do that I can’t save these people,” Ward said. “I can only plant a seed and show them my experience, strength, and help. But when I lost her, I really had to believe that because I felt guilty that I couldn’t have done something to save her.

Ward wants addicts to know there is help and there is hope. She said giving addicts employment could be a great motivator when it came to their recovery.

“So when we are able to be employed, that gives us the motivation to keep moving forward and doing the next right thing,” Ward said.

While Tuesday is Overdose Awareness Day, Wednesday is the beginning of Recovery Month.

