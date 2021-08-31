Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to involvement in beheading of man

By WJAR Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WJAR) - A New Hampshire woman accused of helping her husband in a brutal murder has struck a plea deal.

Britany Barron pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault.

The 32-year-old has been behind bars since late September, when prosecutors say she falsified or destroyed evidence in Amerault’s murder.

They allege that her husband Armando Barron beat her after discovering text messages from Amerault, then used her phone to lure Amerault to a park where he attacked him.

“During the attack, Armando Barron forced Jonathan into the trunk of his own car, where a few minutes later, he repeatedly shot Jonathan and killed him,” said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati.

The state says Armando Barron then commanded Britany Barron’s to drive Amerault’s car while he drove theirs, in tandem, to a wooded area.

They say he burned Amerault’s personal items, and told Britany to clean the car, before moving further into the woods.

“It’s at this second site where Armando Barron told the defendant to cut off Jonathan’s head,” Agati said.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of falsifying evidence, as well as trying to dispose of his body.

She could be eligible for parole after a year and a half.

The victim’s parents said her plea deals were too lenient.

“For hours and days after Jonathan was murdered, she committed unspeakable, barbaric crimes against him,” Agati said. “Then discarded him like something you would wipe off your shoes.”

A judge will consider the terms at a later sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear reports highest-ever Monday of new COVID-19 cases, calls on lawmakers to take more action
Ida is on the way
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way to Kentucky
Main Street Baptist Church leaders say they want to stay where they are, but new city...
Historic Lexington church, city involved in dispute over parking
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
FCPS board votes to raise substitute bus driver pay to address shortage
The remnants of Ida will move over Kentucky.
Emergency officials prepare for remnants of Ida to arrive in Kentucky

Latest News

More Lexington COVID-19 cases reported in August than March-July combined
WATCH | More Lexington COVID-19 cases reported in August than March-July combined
Lexington’s Pride Fest requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
WATCH | Lexington’s Pride Fest requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
Concerns about more flooding in Nicholas County
WATCH | Concerns about more flooding in Nicholas County
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
Two brothers were arrested in Lyons, Ill., after two bodies were found buried in the yard. They...
2 brothers released; Probe of 2 bodies buried in yard continues in Illinois