Advertisement

46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Kentucky human trafficking sting

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a fight that Kentucky has been working on for well over a decade - putting a stop to human trafficking.

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including two minors, were rescued in Operation United Front.

“Labor and sex trafficking is one of the worst evils imaginable,” said Governor Beshear. “It subjects victims to unspeakable harms. It violates them over and over.”

The multistate human trafficking sting was carried out Aug. 26 by 29 agencies across Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police organized the sting in Kentucky. Four trafficking operations were carried out simultaneously in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, McCracken County, and Northern Kentucky.

In 2019 Kentucky ranked 9th for new criminal human trafficking cases.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his predecessor, now Governor Beshear, both placed a large emphasis on cracking down on cases of human trafficking in Kentucky.

The 12-state human trafficking operation was led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and Missouri Highway Patrol.

Governor Beshear said the scale of this operation was unprecedented and the Attorney General commended the organization and cooperation that made this possible.

“I cannot stress enough that when we break down silos this is what happens,” said Attorney General Cameron. “That bad actors are on notice that their conduct is not welcomed here. That our streets are safer and that our people can live more freely.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police is investigating crashes on I-75 in Madison County.
KSP: Several crashes on I-75 in Madison County result in closure of northbound lanes
Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
One person was critically injured in a crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.
Lexington driver involved in two crashes critically injured
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Some Lexington restaurants have changed their dining room operations.
Some Lexington restaurants alter dining room operations

Latest News

August sees fourth-most new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Retired Det. Tim Morris, Stanford Police Dept.
Retired Stanford police officer with COVID-19 dies
Country Boy Brewing's Keeneland Fall Ale
Country Boy’s new Keeneland beer to raise money for charity
Steve Hartley, a firefighter and paramedic in Breathitt County, died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Kentucky firefighter dies from COVID-19