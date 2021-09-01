Beshear reports third-highest case total since beginning of pandemic
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 4,941 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 581,982 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.35% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,560 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 12 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,776.
As of Wednesday, 2,267 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 644 are in the ICU, and 410 are on ventilators.
The governor also reported 2,534,200 Kentuckians vaccinated.
