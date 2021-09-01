Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Great Early Fall Pattern

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is the first day of meteorological fall and it’s actually going to feel more like the start of actual fall. This is a much cooler than normal pattern that’s locked and loaded for the next few weeks.

Winds are very gusty today as highs reach the mid and upper 70s for many. The farther west you live, the better the chance for mostly sunny skies.

Temps stay VERY nice for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s and lows into the 50s.

As we head into Labor Day weekend, the focus of the forecast is on a system working in here for Saturday and Sunday. That will bring some showers with it and some of those showers may play a factor in the kickoff to the college football season on Saturday.

That gives us another round of pleasant early fall air, but another front looks to follow that up just after Labor Day. This one tries to dig out a much deeper trough in the eastern half of the country into next week.