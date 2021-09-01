Advertisement

City of Lexington receives grant to help pay for Splash Park at Charles Young Park

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More upgrades are coming to a park in Lexington’s east end.

Charles Young Park is getting a splash pad. The city received a $250,000 grant to help make it happen.

“Historic East End Neighborhood families will soon be able to walk to this area and cool off or enjoy a playground designed for children of all abilities. What a great way to make a Splash!,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Thank you to the American Water Charitable Foundation, NRPA and Kentucky American Water for their generous investments in our city.”

That adds to another $900,000 grant from Blue Grass Community Foundation.

The money covers the cost for the project.

The splash park is expected to open fall of next year.

“Charles Young Park and Community Center have long been a staple of the historic East End Neighborhood, and a well-known local destination for Lexington’s African-American community,” said 1st District Councilmember James Brown. “With continued neighborhood engagement and community input, the recent investments in this park will not only benefit the families in this neighborhood, but also bring others across our city to share in the rich culture and history of Charles Young Park.”

