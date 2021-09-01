Advertisement

Delta to hire 1,500 new flight attendants

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is looking to hire 1,500 new flight attendants.

Applicants must have graduated high school or have their GED diploma and be at least 21 years old.

According to the airline, candidates also must be fully vaccinated before they start training.

Delta said these new hires are in addition to the 1,500 spots they’re already filling.

In all, the company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.

