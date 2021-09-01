Final day of August sees 302 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The report lists the number of confirmed cases from the previous day.

The increase raises the city’s total number of cases to 42,326.

A total of 333 people have died from COVID-19 in Lexington.

The city’s 7-day rolling average of new cases is up to 232.

Free vaccines are available at the Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Those who are immunocompromised can now schedule their COVID-19 booster shot. Anyone who got their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four weeks ago is eligible.

Health officials said vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

• Covering coughs and sneezes;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.