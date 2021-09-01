Advertisement

Floyd County officials pay tribute to fallen service members in Afghanistan

The Floyd County Courthouse has placed 13 flags in the front lawn in order to pay tribute to...
The Floyd County Courthouse has placed 13 flags in the front lawn in order to pay tribute to the 13 fallen U.S. service members who died in the bombing of Kabul late last week.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On August 31, the Floyd County Courthouse announced that it would be placing 13 flags on its front lawn to commemorate the 13 U.S. servicemen who died during the bombing of Kabul late last week.

“The flags are a small gesture for a big commitment that was made on the part of our service members that lost their lives,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, who suggested the flags were placed.

Williams is also a veteran who served in the United States Marine Corp from 1986 to 1989 where he swore to protect the flag.

“As a veteran, some of those emotions and things start coming to the surface,” said Williams. “We start thinking about why we were in this war and how it began.”

Although these 13 flags are symbolizing a loss of life, they are also bringing hope to those in the community.

“When I walked out yesterday and I saw those flags my heart just dropped,” said community member and Floyd County Deputy Clerk Tonya Foley. “I’m hoping that it’ll just bring everybody together, encourage everybody to support one another, and be kind.”

Williams says it is also a stern reminder to veterans of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which is coming up in less than two weeks, and that they are not alone.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
Kentucky State Police is investigating crashes on I-75 in Madison County.
KSP: Several crashes on I-75 in Madison County result in closure of northbound lanes
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
One person was critically injured in a crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.
Lexington driver involved in two crashes critically injured
Some Lexington restaurants have changed their dining room operations.
Some Lexington restaurants alter dining room operations

Latest News

Emily Chambers reaches the top of Gold Star Peak in Alaska.
Lexington woman climbs to Gold Star tribute on Alaska mountain in honor of late husband
The brother says he had a hunch something bad was about to happen.
Man gets sister out of home moments before it’s destroyed
A team of 15 National Guard members help restock supplies.
National Guard sent to St. Claire as hospitalizations continue to rise
Ludlow woman faked having baby to get welfare benefits, prosecutor says
WATCH: City of Lexington receives grant to help pay for Splash Park at Charles Young Park
City of Lexington receives grant to help pay for Splash Park at Charles Young Park