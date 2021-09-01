Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida moves out and the fall feel fills in

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The showers will finally move out of the region.

The last little bit of Ida is out of here and we now welcome the true September feel. It is fitting since we are at the beginning of the month. Over the next few days, we’ll see temperatures running around the mid to upper 70s. Humidity levels stay way down for a few days.

Everything about the next few days is exactly what we expect for the month of September.

Take care of each other!

