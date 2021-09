JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky firefighter and paramedic has died after contracting COVID-19.

Watts-Caney Fire and Rescue posted about the death of Steve Hartley on Facebook. The department is in Breathitt County.

The post said Hartley died Tuesday night.

Its is with great sadness that we say goodbye to another Brother. Steve Hartley lost his fight with COVID-19 last night.... Posted by Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

