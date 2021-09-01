Laurel Co. man charged with murder appears in court

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man charged with murder appeared in court Wednesday.

Scott Pressley is accused of killing Reanna Dodd. Deputies found her bound to a mattress at a home on Amelia Road in Laurel County Monday night.

Deputies say Pressley used items in the home to cover her up and hide her.

Pressley was appointed a court attorney Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $200,000.

