Advertisement

Lawmakers gather in Frankfort to discuss how to combat COVID-19

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers filled committee hearing room 149 Wednesday to hear Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s breakdown of the Kentucky Supreme Court’s latest ruling.

The decision, which came down about a week and a half ago, is concerning the governor’s emergency powers.

Cameron said ultimately it’s the General Assembly that’s in the driver’s seat—not the governor.

He said the court determined the new laws passed that limit the governor’s powers are constitutional. Several lawmakers in the room said it’s all about collaboration.

They said since the Supreme Court announced its decision, the governor and legislature have been working together on the COVID-19 situation.

“Sounds like both sides are coming to the table and recognizing the Supreme Court’s decision,” Cameron said. “Very strongly says that is what is to happen moving forward, so I am optimistic that we will have folks at table well-meaning, well-intended that want to do everything that we can to push back against the surge.”

There will be another committee hearing Wednesday on COVID-19 related issues in education.

Attorney General Cameron said it’s likely the governor will call a special session soon.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
Kentucky State Police is investigating crashes on I-75 in Madison County.
KSP: Several crashes on I-75 in Madison County result in closure of northbound lanes
One person was critically injured in a crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.
Lexington driver involved in two crashes critically injured
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Some Lexington restaurants have changed their dining room operations.
Some Lexington restaurants alter dining room operations

Latest News

A Lexington nonprofit is asking for the community’s help in renovating a house for homeless...
Lexington nonprofit asking community for help in renovating house for homeless youth
August sees fourth-most new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including...
State officials announce 46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting
Retired Det. Tim Morris, Stanford Police Dept.
Retired Stanford police officer with COVID-19 dies