Lawmakers gather in Frankfort to discuss how to combat COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers filled committee hearing room 149 Wednesday to hear Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s breakdown of the Kentucky Supreme Court’s latest ruling.

The decision, which came down about a week and a half ago, is concerning the governor’s emergency powers.

Cameron said ultimately it’s the General Assembly that’s in the driver’s seat—not the governor.

He said the court determined the new laws passed that limit the governor’s powers are constitutional. Several lawmakers in the room said it’s all about collaboration.

They said since the Supreme Court announced its decision, the governor and legislature have been working together on the COVID-19 situation.

“Sounds like both sides are coming to the table and recognizing the Supreme Court’s decision,” Cameron said. “Very strongly says that is what is to happen moving forward, so I am optimistic that we will have folks at table well-meaning, well-intended that want to do everything that we can to push back against the surge.”

There will be another committee hearing Wednesday on COVID-19 related issues in education.

Attorney General Cameron said it’s likely the governor will call a special session soon.

