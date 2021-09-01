The LCA Eagles are the WKYT Athletes of the Week after win at Boyle Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It takes an entire team effort to accomplish what LCA did on Saturday night. Going on the road to defending 4A state champion Boyle County and coming away with a 35-28 win. The win snapped a 12-game Boyle County winning streak and a 33-game home winning streak dating back to 2016.

“All week, we just got really confident with the game plan and got really good at what we did this week,” said LCA wide receiver Mason Moore. “Although it was all new, it was kind of the same concepts. It just looked a little different.”

It looked different because LCA played the game without starting quarterback Drew Nieves, who was injured. Wide receiver Mason Moore stepped in to lead the offense.

“Coach Oakley was like Mase, you’re going to be the starting quarterback, and he was like I’ve got a fun game plan,” said Moore. “You’ve just got to lead us and have got to execute.”

“When have you ever seen an LCA team throw the ball three times,” said LCA head coach Doug Charles. “Our guys embraced it. Mason has led us before. You know he led these guys when they were younger, at quarterback, so they are very confident in him. We had the playmakers, and our guys rallied to the cause.”

One of those playmakers was senior running Xavier Brown. The Virginia commit racked up 221 yards rushing, including the go-ahead 69-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter.

“I’d say after that first stiff-arm, I had one more defender in the way,” said LCA running back Xavier Brown. “I just moved him out of the way and used my speed to take off.”

That run was enough to secure a hard-fought win for LCA.

“It just shows what we do and how we think about ourselves and how we push through,” said Brown. “Nobody else outside of this program thought we were going to win that game.”

