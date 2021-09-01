Advertisement

Lexington nonprofit asking community for help in renovating house for homeless youth

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nonprofit is asking for the community’s help in renovating a house for homeless youth.

Arbor Youth Services is located on W Third Street. Employees say the pandemic has put more young people on the streets and they’re trying to help people ages 18 to 24 who may need a place to stay.

“We don’t think any 18-year-old should be sleeping under a tent or under a bridge at night, so we want to make sure they have a safe pace to stay so we are turning some of our old building rooms into bedrooms,” said Andrew Shayd, the development director at Arbor Youth Services.

The nonprofit is asking local businesses to donate supplies and labor.

