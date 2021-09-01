Advertisement

Lexington staple, Dudley’s on Short, celebrates 40 years in the business

Dudley's on Short owner Debbie Long celebrates the restaurant's 40th anniversary with friends.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington staple is celebrating its 40th year in business.

Not only impressing the community with the ability to keep Dudley’s on Short operational, and busy, all these years. Owner Debbie Long managed to keep her restaurant going during the pandemic.

A crowded restaurant Tuesday night.

“I kind of have this old school way of running a restaurant. That’s probably not the way most people do it these days, they usually have management teams that do it. But it’s the way I’ve learned and it’s the way I’ve loved doing it,” said Long.

And it’s the way Long has kept Dudley’s on Short open the past four decades.

“It doesn’t seem like 40 years. The last year and a half have probably felt like 39 years. No, it’s been a wonderful experience.”

Long said it’s her excellent wait staff, and the patrons turned friends that have kept the business going all these years. But maybe an even more remarkable feat than Dudley’s longevity, is Long kept the doors open when many others were closed for good.

“Every day’s a little different. We don’t know what we’re up against, whether it’s internally or externally as to what the mandates are,” Long said.

While long isn’t sure what the next 40 years hold.

“I certainly feel like the next two to three to four years look very promising, especially in our location downtown.”

She is sure that she’ll be enjoying conversations around the dinner tables with friends for years to come.

Long said they are still working to hire more employees, as COVID mandates lift.

She also said she expects the new convention center and new downtown hotels to bring even more patrons to the restaurant, which she expects to help after the long year in the pandemic.

