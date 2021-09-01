Man in armed forces surprises little sister at Ky. elementary school

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - A young girl in Ashland got a sweet surprise at school on Tuesday.

An Oakview Elementary student named Hailey was surprised by her brother, who has been serving in the armed forces.

School officials said this was the first time she had seen him in almost a year.

Hailey sure was excited!

On behalf of WKYT, welcome home and thank you for your service.

