Advertisement

Man in armed forces surprises little sister at Ky. elementary school

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - A young girl in Ashland got a sweet surprise at school on Tuesday.

An Oakview Elementary student named Hailey was surprised by her brother, who has been serving in the armed forces.

(Story continues below tweet.)

School officials said this was the first time she had seen him in almost a year.

Hailey sure was excited!

On behalf of WKYT, welcome home and thank you for your service.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
Kentucky State Police is investigating crashes on I-75 in Madison County.
KSP: Several crashes on I-75 in Madison County result in closure of northbound lanes
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
One person was critically injured in a crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.
Lexington driver involved in two crashes critically injured
Some Lexington restaurants have changed their dining room operations.
Some Lexington restaurants alter dining room operations

Latest News

It’s been six months since historic flooding devastating several communities in early March.
Appalachia Rises grant helps Paintsville Recreation Center expand
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports third-highest case total since beginning of pandemic
WATCH: Man in armed forces surprises little sister at Ky. elementary school
WATCH: Man in armed forces surprises little sister at Ky. elementary school
Scott Edward Pressley is charged with murder.
Laurel Co. man charged with murder appears in court