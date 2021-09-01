More school bus routes canceled for Sept. 1 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools announced more canceled school bus routes on Wednesday.

It’s the eighth school day in a row that routes have been canceled.

Wednesday’s canceled routes are:

Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High

Bus 2126 to STABLES, Dunbar, Leestown

Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford

Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 1816 to Bryan Station High, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 121 to Deep Springs, Mary Todd, Winburn

The school district is facing a bus driver shortage. The school board recently voted to increase pay for substitute drivers.

