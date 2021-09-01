Advertisement

More school bus routes canceled for Sept. 1 in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools announced more canceled school bus routes on Wednesday.

It’s the eighth school day in a row that routes have been canceled.

Wednesday’s canceled routes are:

  • Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High
  • Bus 2126 to STABLES, Dunbar, Leestown
  • Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
  • Bus 871 to Garrett Morgan, Northern, Crawford
  • Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
  • Bus 1816 to Bryan Station High, Edythe J. Hayes
  • Bus 121 to Deep Springs, Mary Todd, Winburn

The school district is facing a bus driver shortage. The school board recently voted to increase pay for substitute drivers.

