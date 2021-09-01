Advertisement

More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists

Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.
Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists seized 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham being smuggled into the United States.

A 20-year-old Texas resident tried to hide the meat products in the back seat of a 2012 Honda Odyssey.

Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey ham hidden under blankets, the seats, center console and inside a duffle bag.

The man admitted the bologna was intended for resale in the U.S. and was issued a $1,000 fine.

According to CBP Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha, it’s important pork products aren’t brought into the U.S. because of a recent detection of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease among pigs. So far, it has never been found in the U.S.

There would be a significant impact on livestock producers if the virus made its way into the U.S. as there is no treatment or vaccine available.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry,” Mancha said.

The contraband meat products were confiscated and destroyed by CBP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
Kentucky State Police is investigating crashes on I-75 in Madison County.
KSP: Several crashes on I-75 in Madison County result in closure of northbound lanes
One person was critically injured in a crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.
Lexington driver involved in two crashes critically injured
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Some Lexington restaurants have changed their dining room operations.
Some Lexington restaurants alter dining room operations

Latest News

President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains...
Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes ‘possible’
A law banning abortions at six weeks has taken effect in Texas
A law banning abortions at six weeks has taken effect in Texas
Scott Edward Pressley is charged with murder.
Laurel Co. man charged with murder appears in court
Residents still without power amidst heat wave after Ida
Several Kentucky utility crews are in Louisiana help with hurricane relief efforts.
Several Kentucky utility crews helping out in Louisiana