Advertisement

Nearly 2,000 Fayette Co. students in quarantine

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools leaders say 1,971 students are in quarantine right now.

On Tuesday the district reported 45 student COVID cases and six in staff members.

Nearly 400 students were sent home to quarantine.

The district is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and reminding people of free COVID testing at Fayette County Schools.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
Kentucky State Police is investigating crashes on I-75 in Madison County.
KSP: Several crashes on I-75 in Madison County result in closure of northbound lanes
One person was critically injured in a crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.
Lexington driver involved in two crashes critically injured
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Some Lexington restaurants have changed their dining room operations.
Some Lexington restaurants alter dining room operations

Latest News

File image
Serious crash shuts down part of US 27 in Nicholasville
A Lexington nonprofit is asking for the community’s help in renovating a house for homeless...
Lexington nonprofit asking community for help in renovating house for homeless youth
Lawmakers discuss how to combat COVID-19
Lawmakers gather in Frankfort to discuss how to combat COVID-19
August sees fourth-most new COVID-19 cases in Lexington