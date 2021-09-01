Nearly 2,000 Fayette Co. students in quarantine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools leaders say 1,971 students are in quarantine right now.

On Tuesday the district reported 45 student COVID cases and six in staff members.

Nearly 400 students were sent home to quarantine.

The district is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and reminding people of free COVID testing at Fayette County Schools.

