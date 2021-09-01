Advertisement

Over 100 animals rescued, store owner charged in Pulaski County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County man is in jail facing animal cruelty charges.

Fish and Wildlife officers arrested Timothy Lorraine on Wednesday. He’s charged with second-degree cruelty to animals.

The Humane Society of the U.S., along with Burnside Police rescued about 150 animals from Tim’s Reptiles and Exotics.

Dozens of snakes, turtles, rabbits and hamsters were found living in poor conditions.

