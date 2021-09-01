Advertisement

Retired Stanford police officer with COVID-19 dies

Retired Det. Tim Morris, Stanford Police Dept.
Retired Det. Tim Morris, Stanford Police Dept.(Stanford Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A small Kentucky community is mourning over the death of a well-known officer and detective.

Tim Morris passed away Tuesday night. He worked with the Stanford Police Department for more than 20 years.

Not only was he an officer and detective, he also served the community as a substitute teacher, and helped with various youth organizations.

He died Tuesday night and had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

We’re told Morris might be remembered best for how he helped children. Despite the restrictions with COVID this past year, Morris and his wife went shopping and bought gifts for kids in the community, and personally delivered them.

Chief Zach Middleton said Tim was a very special person and an asset to the community.

Funeral arrangements are still being worked out for Morris in Stanford.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police is investigating crashes on I-75 in Madison County.
KSP: Several crashes on I-75 in Madison County result in closure of northbound lanes
Johnson Central cancels game on Friday against Bishop Sycamore
One person was critically injured in a crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.
Lexington driver involved in two crashes critically injured
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Some Lexington restaurants have changed their dining room operations.
Some Lexington restaurants alter dining room operations

Latest News

August sees fourth-most new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
File image
46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Kentucky human trafficking sting
Country Boy Brewing's Keeneland Fall Ale
Country Boy’s new Keeneland beer to raise money for charity
Steve Hartley, a firefighter and paramedic in Breathitt County, died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Kentucky firefighter dies from COVID-19