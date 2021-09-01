Retired Stanford police officer with COVID-19 dies

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A small Kentucky community is mourning over the death of a well-known officer and detective.

Tim Morris passed away Tuesday night. He worked with the Stanford Police Department for more than 20 years.

Not only was he an officer and detective, he also served the community as a substitute teacher, and helped with various youth organizations.

He died Tuesday night and had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

We’re told Morris might be remembered best for how he helped children. Despite the restrictions with COVID this past year, Morris and his wife went shopping and bought gifts for kids in the community, and personally delivered them.

Chief Zach Middleton said Tim was a very special person and an asset to the community.

Funeral arrangements are still being worked out for Morris in Stanford.

