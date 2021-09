NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nicholasville Police Department says US 27 north and south will be shut down for several hours.

They say lanes between KY 169 and Etter Drive are shut down because of a serious traffic collision.

A reconstruction unit is at the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we know more.

