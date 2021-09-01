Several Kentucky utility crews helping out in Louisiana

Advertisement

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Kentucky utility crews are in Louisiana help with hurricane relief efforts.

Kentucky Electric Cooperatives sent more than 150 crews down south.

LGE & KU employees are around there hard at work. They posted these pictures on Facebook:

More than 100 line techs are helping to restore power. Hurricane Ida knocked out the state’s power grid, putting more than a million people in the dark.

